Kuwaiti Ambassador to India Mishal Mustafa Al-Shemali discussed on Thursday ways to firm up mutual cooperation between Sheikh Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute and the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service in India.

In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) after meeting Dean of Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service Raj Kumar Srivastava, Ambassador Mishal Mustafa Al-Shemali said that the discussion focused on promotion of work between the Kuwait and Indian institutions through exchanging best training methods and education in the diplomatic sector and sharing tasks and activities of both institutes.

The dmbassador added that during the meeting, he focused on the participation of the Kuwaiti team in the diplomatic course at the Indian Sushma Swaraj Diplomatic Institute during this month and the arrangements for it.

An MoU has been inked between Sheikh Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute and the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service in 2013 to enhance cooperation in the field of diplomatic knowledge exchange and participate in organizing specialized programs, courses and various academic activities.

During the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwait in December 2014, both the sides welcomed holding a special training program for Kuwaiti diplomats at the Indian Sushma Swaraj Diplomatic Institute in Delhi.

