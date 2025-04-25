Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met, Thursday, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the friendly French Republic, Jean-Noel Barrot, on the occasion of his official visit and the accompanying delegation to the country.

During the meeting, the two sides touched on the close bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and the frameworks for strengthening and developing them in various fields, in addition to discussing regional and international developments.

A number of agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed, reflecting the two friendly countries' determination to strengthen and develop bilateral relations in various fields.

