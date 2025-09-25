New York, USA – Oman reaffirmed its commitment to deepening the Gulf Cooperation Council’s partnerships with the United Kingdom and France during two joint ministerial meetings held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

H E Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, underlined the depth of historical ties between Oman, the GCC countries and their partners, calling for greater coordination and practical steps to strengthen cooperation across economic, investment, energy and security sectors.

During the GCC–UK meeting, ministers reviewed bilateral relations, discussed expanding partnerships and stressed the importance of building on existing agreements to further cement ties within the strategic framework. They also addressed regional and international challenges and ways to promote peace and stability.

At the GCC–France meeting, H E Sayyid Badr emphasised the long-standing friendship between Oman and France and called for building on recent progress in security, trade and cultural exchange. He highlighted the Palestinian issue as a priority and welcomed France and Saudi Arabia’s role in co-chairing a summit on the two-state solution.

He said restoring the credibility of the peace process requires concrete steps to end violence, protect civilians and guarantee the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and statehood. He also urged the international community to address violations against Palestinians and stressed that Oman and the GCC have consistently worked to reduce tensions and promote dialogue on regional security issues.

