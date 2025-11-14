RIYADH — Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Thursday expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its initiative to strengthen trade relations with Beirut and remove obstacles facing Lebanese exports.

In a post on X, Salam wrote: “All thanks to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, whose leadership has always been keen on Lebanon’s stability and prosperity, for its kind initiative today in announcing its readiness to take imminent steps to enhance trade relations between our two countries and to lift barriers to Lebanese exports.”

He added: “We also greatly value the Kingdom’s appreciation of the efforts made by the President and the Lebanese government to prevent Lebanon from being used to undermine the security of its Arab brothers, and for combating drug smuggling.”

