Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulah Al-Yahya on Wednesday received a letter from his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi regarding close relations between both sisterly countries and ways of strengthening them in various fields.

This came when the Kuwaiti foreign minister welcomed Undersecretary of the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Administrative and Financial Affairs Ambassador Khaled Al- Almuslahi on the sidelines of the third joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the GCC and the Central Asian countries, hosted by the State of Kuwait on Wednesday.

