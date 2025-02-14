KUWAIT CITY: “We certainly welcome every positive initiative that is serious and clear with all countries,” Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Sameh Hayat affirmed when reporters asked him about the exchange of visits between Kuwait and Iran on the sidelines of the Iranian Embassy’s celebration of the 46th National Day. Several ambassadors and diplomats attended the event.



Hayat pointed out “We are here to congratulate the ambassador, leadership, government, and the friendly people of Iran on the occasion of their 46th National Day. The relationship between Kuwait and Iran is long and historical. Iran is a large Muslim neighbor. Whatever is between us is based on mutual respect and appreciation.” On the other hand, Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Totonji confirmed that Iran and Kuwait are friendly countries enjoying the oldest relationship in West Asia. He said “Our historical ties are based on mutual respect, while common values are used as the basis for strengthening affection and cooperation between us.”



He also pointed out that “our peoples, in addition to geographical commonalities in the cultural, religious and social fields, have strong kinship and marriage relations. This rapprochement paves the way for the development of our relations in the future.”

He added that the approach adopted by the Islamic Republic of Iran at various stages, especially during the era of His Excellency Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, is based on national consensus at home by prioritizing relations with neighboring countries, as well as strengthening political and economic ties with regional and neighboring countries. He said the strategy of the Islamic Republic of Iran includes dialogue, understanding, emphasizing diplomacy, and mutual respect to reach common denominators in its relations with other countries, especially with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, “so that our relations with GCC countries enter a new phase of prosperity.”



He disclosed the starting point of such moves was the meeting of the foreign ministers of the GCC countries and Iran in Doha, and the visit of Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Araghchi to Kuwait and other countries in the region. He believes it is necessary to honor the memory of the martyrs of the resistance and point out that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza is the result of the resistance, courage, chivalry, and steadfastness of the great Palestinian people; as well as the fact that Gaza is experiencing one of the largest genocide and forced displacement throughout history. He also cited the solidarity and cooperation of the people of Gaza with the valiant resistance and their steadfastness in facing forced displacement; stressing this is considered a historic victory for the Palestinian people, the Palestinian resistance, and all supporters and lovers of the resistance in the region and the world. He stressed that Iran is one of the leading countries in the field of nanotechnology, natural technologies, knowledge,e, and research centers. “Iranian knowledge-based companies have made giant strides in various fields, such as the production of modern medicines and advanced medical equipment

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).