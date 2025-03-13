Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Wednesday Undersecretary of Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Bilateral Relations Ambassador Mohammad Bahr Al Uloom and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of their official visit to Kuwait.

During the meeting, also attended by Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, they discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields.

They also touched upon the latest regional and international developments of common interest.

