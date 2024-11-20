RIYADH — The second meeting of the Saudi-Chinese-Iranian Tripartite Joint Committee to Follow Up on the Beijing Agreement welcomed the continuous progress in Saudi-Iranian relations. It also called for an immediate end to the Israeli aggression on Palestine and Lebanon.



The meeting was held in Riyadh on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Walid Al-Kheraiji. The Chinese delegation to the meeting was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Li, while the Iranian delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs Dr. Majid Takht-Ravanchi.



It is noteworthy that in March 2023, China brokered a peace agreement in Beijing between Iran and Saudi Arabia that led to the restoration of their diplomatic ties and reopening embassies seven years after relations were severed.



On Tuesday's meeting, Saudi and Iranian sides affirmed their commitment to implementing the Beijing Agreement in all its provisions, and their continued efforts to enhance good-neighborly relations between the two countries by adhering to the Charter of the United Nations, the Charter of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and international law, including respect for the sovereignty, independence, and security of states.



Saudi Arabia and Iran also welcomed the continued positive role of China and the importance of its support and follow-up to the implementation of the Beijing Agreement. China affirmed its readiness to continue supporting and encouraging the steps taken by Saudi Arabia and Iran towards developing their relations in various fields.



The three countries welcomed the continuous progress in Saudi-Iranian relations and the opportunities it provides for direct communication between the two countries at all levels and sectors. They noted the great importance of these contacts, meetings and mutual visits between senior officials in the two countries, especially in light of the current tensions and escalation in the region that threaten the security of the region and the world.



They also welcomed the progress witnessed in consular services between the two countries, which enabled more than 87,000 Iranian pilgrims to perform Hajj, and more than 52,000 Iranians to perform Umrah rituals in ease and comfort during the first ten months of 2024.



The meeting hailed the holding of the first meeting of the Saudi-Iranian Joint Media Committee, and the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies and the Institute of Political and International Studies of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Saudi Arabia and Iran also expressed their readiness to sign a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA), and the three countries look forward to expanding cooperation between them in various fields, including economic and political.



Saudi Arabia, China and Iran also called for an immediate end to the Israeli aggression in both Palestine and Lebanon. They condemned the Israeli attack and its violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran, and called for the continued flow of humanitarian and relief aid to Palestine and Lebanon.



They warned that the continuation of the cycle of violence and escalation poses a serious threat to the security of the region and the world, in addition to maritime security. The three countries reaffirmed their support for a comprehensive political solution in Yemen in accordance with internationally recognized principles under the auspices of the United Nations.

