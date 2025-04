Kuaishou Technology on Friday announced measures to help exporters in China expand their domestic markets, becoming the latest such firm to do so amid an escalating U.S.-China trade war.

Measures include providing internet traffic and subsidies for qualified export products, the company said in a statement.

Kuaishou, a major Chinese short video platform, is often seen as a rival to Douyin, TikTok's sister app in China.

