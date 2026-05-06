Riyadh Municipality has announced that it has begun engineering upgrades at key intersections in the western and southern parts of the Saudi capital, as part of efforts to improve traffic flow and develop the road network.

The works cover the junction of Ali bin Shiban Street and Sufyan bin Al-Hakam Street in the Al Awali district, and the intersection of Ibn Majah Road and Jabal Al-Rahmah Street in Al-Sulay, said a statement from Riyadh Region Municipality.

These improvements are intended to enhance intersection performance, streamline traffic movement and strengthen links between local roads and main corridors, while improving road safety, it stated.

The project also aims to ease daily commutes for residents in surrounding neighborhoods.

Riyadh Municipality said the interventions form a part of a wider programme to upgrade intersections across the Saudi capital using engineering solutions designed to reduce congestion and boost network efficiency, in line with the city’s urban expansion.

Work on similar projects will continue across districts in bid to support urban development and improve quality of life, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, said a spokesman for Riyadh Municipality.

"We will continue to implement engineering improvements across various districts of the city, supporting urban development goals and enhancing quality of life, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030

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