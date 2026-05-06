DUBAI - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received Aliaksei Zhaldybin, Consul General of Belarus in Dubai, with the meeting underscoring the growing importance of UAE-Belarus relations and exploring avenues for cooperation in renewable energy, innovation and sustainable development.

The engagement reflects DEWA’s ongoing commitment to partnering with international stakeholders and diplomatic missions, further cementing Dubai’s reputation as a global leader in clean energy and sustainable development.

The meeting was attended by senior DEWA officials, among them Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence; and Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future.

Discussions also touched on investment opportunities, joint projects and the exchange of expertise, all of which support the deepening economic ties between the UAE and Belarus.

Al Tayer presented DEWA’s flagship projects and initiatives, emphasising its integrated strategy to diversify Dubai’s energy mix, particularly through clean and renewable energy projects. These efforts align with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to provide 100 percent of the emirate’s energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050.

In this context, he highlighted the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park, with a current production capacity of 3,860MW. Clean energy now accounts for more than 21.5 percent of DEWA’s total capacity, a share expected to reach 36 percent by 2030 – exceeding the original target of 25 percent. This will reduce carbon emissions by more than 8.5 million tonnes annually.

Al Tayer also underscored DEWA’s global standing, noting that it ranks first worldwide in 13 key performance indicators (KPIs) and first regionally in two KPIs across electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and customer services. He added that DEWA has pioneered innovation in the energy and water sectors for over three decades, guided by a clear vision for a sustainable future.

Zhaldybin praised DEWA’s achievements in renewable energy and its role as a global benchmark for innovation-driven utility management. He also introduced several Belarusian companies currently operating or represented in the UAE, whose expertise and technological solutions could offer valuable synergies for DEWA’s ongoing and future programmes.