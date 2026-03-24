SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon said on ​Monday its ⁠Amazon Web Services region in Bahrain ‌has been "disrupted" amid the current conflict in the Middle East.

The ​disruption is due to drone activity in the area, ​an Amazon spokesperson ​said, following a Reuters inquiry. Reuters is first to report on the disruption.

Amazon said it ⁠is helping to migrate customers to alternate AWS regions while it recovers, though it did not provide additional details such as the extent of ​the damage ‌or how ⁠long it anticipates ⁠the disruption to last.

"As this situation evolves and, as ​we have advised before, we request ‌those with workloads in the ⁠affected regions continue to migrate to other locations," Amazon said in a statement Monday night.

AWS is Amazon's cloud computing unit and critical for the operation of many well-known websites and government operations. It is also the company's main driver of profits.

The disruption marks the second time since the ‌start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran that ⁠AWS' Bahrain region has been struck ​by drones. Earlier this month AWS reported that facilities in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates had ​been affected ‌by power outages and it was ⁠working to recover. (Reporting by ​Greg Bensinger; Editing by Sonali Paul)