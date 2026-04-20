H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Communications Technologies Authority (SCTA), today witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Authority and Syska Hennessy Group at Aljada.

The agreement was signed by Rashid Ali Al Ali, Executive Director of the Sharjah Communications Technologies Authority, and Kostas Tsekouras, Managing Director of Syska Hennessy Group.

The agreement aims to establish an integrated framework for strategic cooperation between the Sharjah Communications Technologies Authority and Syska Group, enhancing joint coordination and the exchange of expertise and technical knowledge, particularly in the field of data centres and related technological infrastructure.

It is expected to support the development of advanced technology ecosystems in the Emirate of Sharjah, improve the efficiency of proposed future projects, and contribute to achieving the Authority’s ambitious goals in its technical and specialised fields.

The agreement also provides for opening new avenues of cooperation in business development, mutual promotion of services, exploration of investment opportunities, and the presenting of innovative solutions in line with global best practices.

This will enhance Sharjah’s competitiveness and keep pace with rapid developments in the data centre and technical infrastructure sector. It will also support Syska Group’s expansion in the emirate by facilitating and coordinating the launch of its operations, thereby strengthening SCTA’s international relations.

Under the agreement, the Sharjah Communications Technologies Authority will benefit from Syska Group’s extensive expertise in communications and technology within Sharjah.

Founded in 1928, Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global provider of integrated engineering services, with wide experience in designing and operating critical facilities and data centres through a global network. This will enable the Authority to expand its operations in accordance with the highest international standards in communications, information technology, and data.

The Chairman of SCTA received a commemorative shield from Syska Hennessy Group, while he presented the Authority’s shield to the company’s Managing Director.

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi met with employees of the Sharjah Communications Technologies Authority, listening to a detailed explanation of their roles and responsibilities in carrying out assigned tasks aligned with the Authority’s mandate. He also took commemorative photos with the employees.