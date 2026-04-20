Cisco, a worldwide leader in networking and security, has launched its Sovereign Critical Infrastructure (SCI) portfolio for customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The SCI will address the needs of organizations to innovate at pace while maintaining even greater control and autonomy over their data and digital infrastructure.

The portfolio spans Cisco’s core product lines including networking, security, compute, collaboration, network management, AI and Splunk. Customers can configure and operate it in their own air-gapped, on-premises physical environments.

The journey to sovereign critical infrastructure

SCI is designed to support customers at different stages of their digital sovereignty journey. Built around the principle that there is no one-size-fits-all approach, the portfolio gives organizations with a need for digital sovereignty the flexibility to choose the model that best meets their needs, whether fully on-premises, air-gapped environments for maximum control or hybrid approaches that combine sovereign infrastructure with cloud services.

By addressing key customer priorities around data control, operational autonomy, and freedom from dependency, Cisco helps organizations strengthen resilience while maintaining choice and control over their digital infrastructure.

"At Cisco, we understand that true sovereignty means having the freedom to innovate with choice and control remaining crucial to businesses in Europe, the Middle East and Africa," said Gordon Thomson, President Cisco EMEA.

Focus on AI, critical environments modernisation

"Saudi Arabia is moving quickly to build a more advanced digital economy, and that requires infrastructure that combines innovation with trust, resilience, and control. Organizations across the kingdom are increasingly focused on how to adopt AI and modernise critical environments without compromising sovereignty over sensitive data and systems," stated Thomson.

Cisco’s SCI portfolio helps address that need by giving customers the flexibility to deploy and manage secure, customer-controlled environments for critical workloads.

With the support of Cisco Customer Experience, we are helping organizations in Saudi Arabia innovate with confidence while meeting evolving operational and strategic priorities,” said Bader Almadi, Vice President, Cisco Saudi Arabia.

Customers operating a sovereign environment also require support and expertise. To address these needs, the Cisco Customer Experience (CX) organization now offers support and services with air-gapped, on-premises, or hybrid setups, he added.

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