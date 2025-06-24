PHOTO
Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally, oil slumps as Trump announces Iran-Israel ceasefire
* Oil tumbles to over one-week lows as Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire
* PRECIOUS-Gold at near 2-week low after Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in black despite regional conflict
* Israel reports waves of Iranian missiles, soon after Trump announced ceasefire
* Escalating Hormuz tensions drive up Middle East war risk insurance costs, sources say
* Tankers U-turn, zig-zag, pause around Strait of Hormuz
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Airports operations resume after brief suspension
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia's crude exports rise to 6.166 mln bpd in April
* Saudi Arabia's PIF sets up commercial paper programme
IRAN
* INSIGHT-Succession plans for Iran's Khamenei hit top gear
* Iranian parliament committee approves general plan to suspend cooperation with IAEA, news agency reports
QATAR
* No Iranian missiles hit U.S. base in Qatar, U.S. official tells Reuters
* Qatar reopens airspace after brief suspension, civil aviation authority says
* No interruption to QatarEnergy shipments or production after attack on US military base in Qatar, source says
KUWAIT
* Kuwait shuts airspace amid escalation in the region
OMAN
* Oman moves to become first Gulf state to impose personal income tax
IRAQ
* BP and others pulling staff from Iraq oilfields, output steady
* Iraq removes, South Korea eases restrictions on import of Brazil chicken meat
ISRAEL
* Germany against suspending EU deal with Israel, official says
EGYPT
* Egypt's wheat imports down 30% since beginning of 2025
* Egyptian retail finance provider Valu makes trading debut on exchange (Compiled by Bangalore newsroom)