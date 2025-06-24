Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally, oil slumps as Trump announces Iran-Israel ceasefire

* Oil tumbles to over one-week lows as Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

* PRECIOUS-Gold at near 2-week low after Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in black despite regional conflict

* Israel reports waves of Iranian missiles, soon after Trump announced ceasefire

* Escalating Hormuz tensions drive up Middle East war risk insurance costs, sources say

* Tankers U-turn, zig-zag, pause around Strait of Hormuz

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Airports operations resume after brief suspension

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's crude exports rise to 6.166 mln bpd in April

* Saudi Arabia's PIF sets up commercial paper programme

IRAN

* INSIGHT-Succession plans for Iran's Khamenei hit top gear

* Iranian parliament committee approves general plan to suspend cooperation with IAEA, news agency reports

QATAR

* No Iranian missiles hit U.S. base in Qatar, U.S. official tells Reuters

* Qatar reopens airspace after brief suspension, civil aviation authority says

* No interruption to QatarEnergy shipments or production after attack on US military base in Qatar, source says

KUWAIT

* Kuwait shuts airspace amid escalation in the region

OMAN

* Oman moves to become first Gulf state to impose personal income tax

IRAQ

* BP and others pulling staff from Iraq oilfields, output steady

* Iraq removes, South Korea eases restrictions on import of Brazil chicken meat

ISRAEL

* Germany against suspending EU deal with Israel, official says

EGYPT

* Egypt's wheat imports down 30% since beginning of 2025

* Egypt's wheat imports down 30% since beginning of 2025

* Egyptian retail finance provider Valu makes trading debut on exchange




