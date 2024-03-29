Muscat: Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, today made a phone call with Dr. Riyadh Al Maliki, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in the State of Palestine.

During the conversation, the two ministers discussed prevailing conditions and developments taking place in the Palestinian arena, notably the tragic situation in the Gaza Strip that was a result of Israel’s occupation of Palestine and its aggression.

Sayyid Badr laid emphasis on the need to unify the efforts of all Palestinian forces and parties for addressing the common challenges and serving the supreme interests of an independent Palestinian state.

Meanwhile, Dr. Riyadh Al Maliki expressed the Palestinian side’s appreciation for the efforts made by the Sultanate of Oman to support the Palestinian cause on political and legal meetings. He valued Oman’s plea before the International Court of Justice denouncing Israeli practices that, he said, clash with human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories.

