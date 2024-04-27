MUSCAT: Siemens Mobility, a division of tech giant Siemens, together with its consortium partner Hassan Allam Construction, a leading Egyptian-based contractor, has been awarded the Abu Dhabi – Suhar Design and Build Railway Systems and Integration contract by Oman – Etihad Rail (Hafeet Rail).

Siemens Mobility and Hassan Allam Construction will deliver the design, build, and integration of the ETCS Level 2 signaling, telecom, and power supply systems over the 303-kilometer-long Abu Dhabi – Suhar railway link. The signaling solutions are state-of-the art and desert-proof. This project marks the first-ever cross-country railway network in the Middle East and Arab world.

As part of a vision to connect the different GCC nations through a Rail Network, the project connects to and shall be fully integrated into the current and proposed Regional GCC railway network. The UAE - Oman Railway network (Hafeet Rail) will connect the port of Sohar in the Sultanate of Oman to the UAE National Railway network at Abu Dhabi, a network which connects all the seven emirates of the UAE up to the border of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Through this historic project, both countries aim to ease the practice of cross-border trade and raise the efficiency of the supply chain system by linking commercial ports and economic zones to the railway network and enhancing commercial and social connectivity between the two countries. The project also aims to link industrial hubs between the two nations, strengthen the effectiveness of logistical services, and expand different industrial sectors, economic activity, and tourism.

Andre Rodenbeck, CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility said: “Siemens Mobility as a global market leader and innovation driver with more than 150 years of signaling and railway automation technology, is proud to be providing its latest intelligent technology solutions, along with its continuous support to UAE and Oman’s ambitions and vision.”

Hassan Allam, the Chairman of Hassan Allam Construction said: “We are proud to join Siemens Mobility in delivering the advanced signaling solutions that will ensure the safe and seamless transportation of passengers and goods between UAE and Oman. Hassan Allam Construction and Siemens have a long-standing record of successful collaboration in Egypt, and we are honored to extend this partnership to other important regional countries like UAE and Oman.”

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

