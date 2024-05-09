Riyadh: The Ministry of Interior continues to implement the Makkah Route Initiative as part of the Pilgrim Experience Program, one of the programs of the Saudi Vision 2030, for the sixth year.

This initiative involves dedicated lounges at 11 airports in seven countries: Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkiye, and Côte d'Ivoire.

The Makkah Route Initiative aims to provide high-quality transportation services for pilgrims from beneficiary countries to the Kingdom.

This includes receiving pilgrims and facilitating their travel procedures in their countries, issuing electronic Hajj visas and gathering their biometrics, handling all travel-related procedures at the airports of departure via the General Directorate of Passports, verifying the health requirements, coding and sorting luggage according to transportation arrangements and accommodation in the Kingdom, and directly transferring pilgrims to their residences in Makkah and Madinah via dedicated routes, while partner agencies handle the transportation of their luggage to these locations.