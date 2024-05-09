Sri Lanka named its T20 World Cup squad Thursday with no changes from the team that won the three series against Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe this year.

Wanindu Hasaranga was retained as skipper.

Sri Lanka squad announced by Sri Lanka's cricket board: Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka.

The 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup will take place in the USA and the West Indies from June 1 to 29.

The USA will play the opening match of the tournament against Canada, before facing Pakistan, India and Ireland in the league stages.