Cairo – Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has approved building an international tourist port designed to accommodate tourist cruises and yachts in New Ras El-Hekma city.

The Marine Transport and Logistics sector within the Ministry of Transport will oversee the technical aspects of the project, according to the decree published in the Official Gazette.

The Ministry of Transport will issue executive decisions and take necessary procedures to implement the project in coordination with competent authorities.

In February 2024, UAE’s investment firm ADQ signed an agreement to invest $35 billion in Ras El-Hekma, according to a recent press release.

