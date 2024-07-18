ABU DHABI - The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has signed a contract with Global Air Navigation Services (GANS) for the provision of training services for Air Traffic Controllers.

The contract will see GANS provide training services to GCAA ab-initio air traffic controllers at its training centre in Al Ain.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, stated, “This agreement highlights our dedication to upholding the highest standards of safety and efficiency within our airspace. By investing in world-class training, we are ensuring that our controllers are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to manage the complexities of modern air traffic management.”

Yahya Al Hammadi, CEO of GANS, said, “We look forward to delivering this training contract in accordance with GCAA requirements and working together to improve the global Aviation industry through our many collaboration initiatives. I believe the partnership with GCAA will create a new and effective model of collaboration in our industry.”



Rola AlGhoul