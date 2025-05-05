he Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has announced the launch of its new corporate identity, marking a strategic milestone that reflects DCAA's ambitious journey and future aspirations.

The initiative is part of a comprehensive effort to modernise DCAA's visual identity in line with Dubai’s position as a global leader in civil aviation.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of DCAA, said, “DCAA’s new identity, launched under the slogan ‘Returning to the Beginnings with New Horizons.’ reflects a blend of heritage and innovation. It marks the beginning of a new phase in our journey, one that strengthens our global presence and aligns with Dubai’s ambitious vision for the civil aviation sector.”

The new identity highlights DCAA's deep-rooted legacy dating back to the establishment of the Civil Aviation Department in the 1970s. It also reflects DCAA's renewed focus on innovation and leadership in one of the most impactful economic sectors, both locally and globally.

The new identity features a custom typographic design in a traditional script, inspired by the original nameplate of the Civil Aviation Department in the 1970s. It reflects a refined balance between heritage and modernity in DCAA's visual language.

The visual identity includes a unified set of colours, typefaces, patterns, and symbols, with tailored applications across digital platforms and official publications.

Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director-General of the DCAA, said, “Our new identity reflects our vision of building a work environment grounded in institutional excellence and sustainable innovation, while honouring DCAA's legacy and historical depth. Through this transformation, we aim to strengthen our institutional presence and unify our visual communications in a way that reflects our future direction.”

DCAA’s new corporate identity will ensure greater consistency across all communication channels, reinforcing its position as a pioneering government entity committed to the highest standards of quality, innovation and institutional excellence, and fully aligned with Dubai’s strategic vision for the future of civil aviation.