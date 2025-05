DOHA: Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to Pakistan due to Pakistani airspace closure. The airline said it is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to prioritise the safety of its passengers and crew.

Passengers are advised to check the latest flight information on http://qatarairways.com for affected flights or call our Contact Centre on +974 4144 5555.

