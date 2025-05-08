BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, a leading architectural firm, and ARM Holding, a Dubai-based developer, have announced plans for an expansive 5-sq-km transformation of the Jebel Ali Racecourse into an urban district in Dubai.

The masterplan is anchored by a central park, reconnecting the city to its equestrian and ecological heritage, according to a statement by BIG.

The partnership for the development was officially announced during a signing ceremony attended by Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, CEO of ARM Holding, and Bjarke Ingels.

“Occupying the grounds of Dubai’s historic Jebel Ali Racecourse, this project is an archipelago of urban islands in a sea of green – reimagining the site not as a collection of objects in isolation, but as a living landscape of interconnected communities,” said Bjarke Ingels, Founder and Creative Director, BIG.

“Each island connects to its surrounding neighbourhood, increasing in density as it converges around a lush central park – a social oasis at the heart of the city. But the park doesn’t stop at the centre – it bleeds between the islands, weaving nature through the urban fabric and extending its reach to the wider community. This is not just a new neighbourhood; it’s a new chapter for Dubai – where environmental responsibility and social sustainability become the foundation, not the footnote, of urban development,” he added.

The development is guided by 17 measurable KPIs focused on holistic wellbeing, sustainability, culture and identity, and innovation.

Construction is slated to begin in early 2026, with phased development across housing, education, hospitality, and public infrastructure, according to BIG.-TradeArabia News Service.

