RIYADH — Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdali, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, announced that the number of food poisoning cases linked to a specific restaurant in Riyadh has increased to 35.

Of these, 27 cases are currently receiving intensive care, while 6 individuals have recovered and two have been discharged after necessary medical treatment.

The Ministry has taken measures to prevent further incidents by collaborating with relevant authorities to conduct thorough epidemiological investigations. This proactive approach aims to minimize risks and ensure rapid response to any similar future events.

Riyadh Municipality took immediate action by closing the implicated restaurant as well as its branches and central laboratory for further investigations to ascertain the cause of the outbreak. These closures are part of a comprehensive set of precautions aimed at safeguarding public health.

The municipality continues its stringent health surveillance to prevent any further cases, ensuring the highest standards of environmental and public health safety are maintained.

