TABUK — The Ministry of Health has taken disciplinary action against a health practitioner who withdrew from his assigned hospital shift without authorization.



His name has been struck from the licensed practitioners' register, and he is barred from applying for a new license for at least two years. Additionally, he faces a fine of SR20,000, payable to the state treasury. This action follows the detection of serious violations by ministry compliance teams.



The decision was made under Article 32 of the Health Professions Practice Law and its executive regulations. The violator has been referred to the appropriate authorities for further disciplinary measures.



Emphasizing the importance of adherence to healthcare regulations, the ministry conducts regular inspections and monitors compliance through various social media platforms to ensure patient safety and public health.

