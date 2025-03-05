MAKKAH — The Saudi Red Crescent Authority is supervising an initiative titled “Whoever revives it” at Grand Mosque in Makkah to facilitate rapid response to sudden cardiac arrest cases among the worshipers. Under the initiative, automated external defibrillators (AED) were deployed in more than 15 locations within the Grand Mosque.



AED is a portable device that can be used to treat a person whose heart has suddenly stopped working through applying an electric charge or current to the heart. In cases of cardiac arrest, AEDs are used to regulate the heartbeat through a steady current that restores normal pulse.



These devices are aimed to enable first responders, whether from the Red Crescent teams or trained visitors to the Grand Mosque, to intervene quickly through cardiopulmonary resuscitation before the arrival of the ambulance teams. Scientific studies have confirmed that the speed of using these devices increases the chances of saving patients suffering from sudden cardiac arrest.



The Red Crescent officials were found reviewing the locations of the devices, which were distributed in the main courtyards and corridors, to ensure quick access to them when needed. Satam Al-Qurashi, a Red Crescent emergency medical services specialist, said that the initiative complements its training programs that aim to spread the culture of first aid and enable visitors and workers in the Grand Mosque to intervene immediately in the event of emergency situations.



These efforts reflect the Saudi Red Crescent's keenness to harness all human and technical capabilities to improve the quality of emergency medical care at the Grand Mosque, where the speed of response is crucial in saving lives. The medical and ambulance services at the Grand Mosque are part of a comprehensive care system provided by the concerned authorities to ensure the safety and comfort of visitors to the mosque, through dealing with any health emergency, and provision of care if needed.

