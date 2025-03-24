RIYADH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed that the meningitis vaccination is mandatory for those citizens and expatriates in Saudi Arabia, who wish to perform Hajj this year. It noted that Hajj packages cannot be viewed or purchased without taking this vaccination.



The ministry called for the necessity of taking the recommended vaccinations for domestic pilgrims to perform the rituals in a healthy and safe manner, and to ensure the safety of the guests of God.



It recommended taking the influenza and COVID-19 vaccines for a safe Hajj season, urging people to book an appointment to receive the vaccine through the Ministry of Health's Sehhaty app.

