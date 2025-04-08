RIYADH — The Ministry of Health confirmed that average life expectancy in Saudi Arabia has increased from 74 years in 2016 to 78.8 years in 2024. The ministry said this in a report published on the occasion of the World Health Day, which falls on April 7 every year. This year’s World Health Day is being celebrated under the theme "Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures."



The qualitative improvement in life expectancy is the result of the ministry's ongoing efforts to improve the quality of health services and enhance the prevention of health risks. This is part of the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program that stems from the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which seeks to build a "vibrant society" that enjoys health and well-being.



The health system, under the supervision of the Ministry of Health, has intensified qualitative initiatives and awareness campaigns to promote healthy lifestyles and behaviors, spread the culture of walking, and encourage healthy daily practices. This has contributed to improving public health indicators and quality of life, paving the way for achieving the strategic goal of raising life expectancy to 80 years by 2030.



The Ministry of Health, in cooperation with several government agencies, has implemented health and nutritional reforms, including eliminating the use of hydrogenated oils, reducing salt content in foods, and requiring calorie labeling in food products and restaurants. These reforms have contributed to improving public health and reducing chronic diseases.



The Ministry of Health continues its tireless efforts to improve the provision of high-quality preventive and therapeutic health services, expand health awareness and education programs, and intensify early screening programs for diseases and tumors. This will contribute to increasing life expectancy, reducing the incidence of chronic diseases, and enhancing quality of life to achieve a healthier, more prosperous, and more sustainable future.

