AMMAN: Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan on Tuesday pledged to begin construction of a state-of-the-art government hospital in Madaba this year, stressing his commitment to enhancing healthcare services in the governorate.

During a Cabinet session in Madaba, the sixth held outside Amman as part of the government’s regional engagement initiative, Hassan said that the hospital, designed to accommodate several medical specialities, is expected to be completed within four years at an estimated cost of JD60 million, with the total cost reaching JD80 million when fully equipped.

As part of efforts to improve transportation, the Prime Minister also unveiled a rapid transit bus service between Madaba and Amman. The new route will feature eight buses operating on a fixed schedule, offering 52 daily trips with direct government subsidies to enhance affordability and accessibility for commuters, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

Reaffirming a citizen-focused governance approach, Hassan said, “The government puts people first, and there is no place in the public sector for those who do not share this commitment.” He underscored the importance of field visits in shaping policy and responding effectively to local needs.

Recognizing Madaba’s historical and religious significance, Hassan highlighted plans to accelerate restoration and expansion projects, including completing Phase II of the Christian Pilgrimage Trail and opening the Thiban Visitor Centre.

On economic prospects, the prime minister highlighted Jordan’s economy as “resilient and strong,” citing major foreign investments and strategic projects set to launch in 2025 and beyond.

In education, Hassan announced plans to build several new schools, including the Thiban Vocational School for Boys, which will follow the BTEC vocational education system. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to expanding vocational training nationwide to equip students with the technical skills needed for the labour market.

During the session, several ministers outlined a comprehensive development vision for Madaba, detailing projects planned for this year and the years ahead.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

