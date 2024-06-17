MINA — The Ministry of Health has issued a warning to pilgrims, urging them to strictly follow all health instructions and advice during their rituals.



Pilgrims are advised to avoid going out and exposing themselves to sunlight, walking on hot surfaces, or touching them while performing rituals in Mina, including the stoning of the devil. This advice aims to prevent sunstroke and heat exhaustion.



The ministry highlighted the dangers of sun exposure, especially during peak hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year's Hajj season coincides with high temperatures in the holy sites, making prolonged exposure to the sun a significant health risk for pilgrims.



To mitigate these risks, the ministry recommends that pilgrims always carry an umbrella to protect themselves from the sun, drink enough water throughout the day regardless of whether they feel thirsty, and adhere to all health regulations.

