Salalah – The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources (MAFWR) is undertaking a large-scale animal vaccination project to control infectious diseases that are prevalent in Dhofar and other regions of Oman. This initiative aims to safeguard livestock health and mitigate the economic impacts of disease outbreaks.

The vaccination drive, which began on October 1, aims to protect livestock from widespread diseases and ensure the health of Oman’s animal wealth.

Eng Ahmed bin Salem al Najjar, Director of the Animal Wealth Department in Dhofar, highlighted the serious risks posed by infectious diseases to the livestock sector. He noted that these diseases not only increase mortality rates among animals but also lower productivity and result in high costs for preventive and therapeutic measures. Some of these diseases can also be transmitted to humans, raising public health concerns.

Dhofar’s open grazing system, especially during the khareef season, allows for extensive interaction between animals in both the mountainous and plain areas. Najjar explained that this environment increases the likelihood of disease spread, making vaccination essential to prevent outbreaks before they occur. “Controlling outbreaks once they start is extremely difficult,” he added.

Veterinary services in Dhofar are supported by a network of 13 clinics across the governorate, including five in Salalah, two in Taqah, and one each in Mirbat, Sadah, Rakhyut, and Dhalkut. Seventeen vaccination teams are working across the Najd region, which is served by clinics in Thumrait and Shaleem, along with a mobile veterinary clinic.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

