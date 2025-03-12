The Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund plays a pivotal role in Oman's food security system and serves as a fundamental pillar in realizing the objectives of Oman Vision 2040. The Fund aligns its strategies and programs with the requirements of this ambitious vision, focusing on key areas that resonate with the Sultanate’s national priorities.

ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY

Environmental sustainability, a core pillar of Oman Vision 2040, is at the forefront of the Fund’s initiatives, particularly in addressing climate change challenges and water scarcity. The Fund finances projects that employ modern irrigation and water resource management technologies while promoting the use of non-traditional water sources in agriculture. It also prioritizes biodiversity conservation by supporting projects that preserve indigenous livestock breeds and local plant varieties.

ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION

In line with Oman Vision 2040’s goal of economic diversification, the Fund is committed to increasing the agricultural and fisheries sectors' contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It achieves this by financing projects that add value to local products, developing value chains, and supporting agro-industrial and fisheries-related processing industries. By investing in these projects, the Fund contributes to diversifying income sources and reducing dependency on oil, thus reinforcing the economic and development pillar of the Vision, which aims to build a diversified and sustainable economy.

INNOVATION AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Recognizing the significance of knowledge-based economies within Oman Vision 2040, the Fund actively supports innovation and digital transformation. This is evident in its backing of e-marketing initiatives for fisheries products, the adoption of advanced agricultural and livestock production technologies, and the encouragement of food security-related innovations.

HUMAN CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT

The Fund places great emphasis on empowering rural and coastal women, enhancing the skills of farmers and fishermen, and creating job opportunities for Omani youth in the agricultural and fisheries sectors. These efforts align with Oman Vision 2040’s objectives of human capital development and social participation.

PUBLIC-PRIVATE SECTOR PARTNERSHIPS

The Fund is dedicated to strengthening public-private partnerships, a key element of Oman Vision 2040. This is reflected in its initiatives to attract private sector investments in agricultural, fisheries, and livestock projects, as well as its support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within these sectors.

FOOD SECURITY

The Fund plays a crucial role in enhancing food security by increasing self-sufficiency in essential food commodities, developing food supply chains, and ensuring the quality and safety of food products. These objectives align with Oman Vision 2040’s commitment to achieving sustainable food security.

TRANSITION TO A GREEN ECONOMY

The Fund actively supports the transition to a green economy by financing sustainable agriculture projects, promoting responsible aquaculture, and encouraging the use of renewable energy in production processes.

KEY PRINCIPLES GUIDING THE FUND’S ROLE IN OMAN VISION 2040

The Fund tailors its programs to meet the requirements of Oman Vision 2040 through the following key principles:

1. Supporting Advanced Technologies – Promoting modern agricultural and fisheries techniques, such as hydroponics and protected farming, to enhance productivity and sustainability.

2. Financing Innovative Projects – Prioritizing projects that offer innovative solutions to agricultural and fisheries challenges, fostering competitiveness and innovation in these sectors.

3. Strengthening Partnerships – Collaborating with government entities, private sector stakeholders, and international organizations to exchange expertise and enhance development efforts.

4. Developing Infrastructure – Investing in infrastructure that benefits the agricultural and fisheries sectors, such as marketing facilities, improved transportation, and storage solutions to ensure high-quality product distribution.

5. Combating Pests and Diseases – Supporting pest and disease prevention and control programs to safeguard agricultural and fisheries production, ensuring product quality and safety.

By integrating these strategic pillars, the Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund emerges as a key partner in realizing Oman Vision 2040. It contributes to building a diversified and sustainable economy, achieving food security, generating employment opportunities for Omani citizens, and preserving natural resources for future generations.

