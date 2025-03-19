The Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund aims to preserve and develop agricultural, livestock and fisheries resources, enhance institutional and human capacities; and promote innovation and investment to achieve sustainable food security.

To realise these objectives, the fund has established several programmes under which it finances various projects. These programmes are generally categorised into two main groups: specialised programmes and joint programmes.

SPECIALISED PROGRAMMES

Among the key specialised programmes developed by the Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund is a dedicated programme for the development and expansion of aquaculture.

Aquaculture in Oman provides effective solutions to address contemporary environmental challenges, including climate change and overfishing, which have threatened fish stocks and led to declining yields in traditional fisheries.

Commercial aquaculture was introduced in the Sultanate of Oman in 2003 and has since become a critical component of fisheries sector development, significantly boosting production.

Another specialised programme focuses on the use of non-traditional water sources in agricultural production. This includes the utilisation of treated wastewater, desalinated water, produced water from oil extraction and artificial rainfall.

Scientific studies conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources have demonstrated that treated wastewater can safely be used for cultivating seasonal fodder crops and grain crops for seed production.

These studies confirmed that the treated water and the resulting crops were free from microbial activity and that heavy metal concentrations remained within safe limits as per Omani standards.

Given that date palms are the most widely cultivated crop in Oman in terms of both area and production volume, a specialised programme has also been established for their development.

Dates hold significant economic, environmental and social value due to their deep cultural connection with Omani heritage.

The programme aims to enhance the role of date palms in food security by improving productivity and advancing processing techniques for date-based products.

JOINT PROGRAMMES

The Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund has also launched several collaborative programmes in partnership with private sector institutions and local communities.

One of the key initiatives in this category is the Innovation Programme, which promotes innovation in agricultural, livestock and fisheries applications. Innovation plays a fundamental role in diversifying, improving and localising production systems while enhancing services and marketing strategies.

The programme has helped address challenges facing agricultural, livestock and fisheries production by integrating advanced technologies and supporting applied scientific research.

As a result, the programme has significantly increased the value-added of various products and optimised the use of local resources.

Another notable joint programme focuses on enhancing the role of rural and coastal women in agricultural, livestock and fisheries development. This initiative offers specialised training packages tailored to women, helping them improve product quality and develop effective marketing solutions. By doing so, the programme has empowered women to contribute actively to economic and social development.

Additionally, the fund has implemented programmes aimed at developing local feed industries for livestock and fisheries. The availability of animal feed is one of the major challenges affecting the growth of livestock production and aquaculture.

Historically, Oman has relied on imported raw materials for feed production, leading to high production costs and market instability due to fluctuating global prices. To address this issue, the fund has invested in local feed industry development by utilising agricultural and fishery byproducts — such as palm tree residues and sardines — as key inputs. These initiatives have improved feed availability, reduced production costs and decreased reliance on imports.

In summary, the programmes implemented by the Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund — whether specialised or joint — have played a vital role in overcoming challenges facing agricultural and food production sectors in Oman.

These initiatives have strengthened local producers, supported food security and provided sustainable solutions to pressing issues such as climate change, water scarcity and agricultural pests affecting crop yield and quality.

