Salalah: The Najd region in Thumrait, Dhofar is rapidly developing into a major contributor to Oman’s food security, generating revenues of RO66mn in the 2023/2024 season.

The livestock sector accounted for RO40mn, while wheat production contributed RO4.1mn, underscoring the region’s expanding agricultural footprint. According to Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, these figures reflect the region’s growing role in the sultanate’s economic development.

According to a ministry official, the cumulative value of agricultural assets in Najd has reached approximately RO190mn, with new investments totalling RO50.5mn. “This reflects growing confidence among investors in the region, signalling positive economic momentum.”

Agriculture production has seen sharp growth. Production of dates increased from 502 tonnes in 2022 to 1,880 tonnes in 2024 – up 274.5%. Wheat production also expanded sharply from 1,500 tonnes in 2022 to 10,510 tonnes in 2024 – up more than 600%. “This surge in production highlights Najd’s potential to meet rising demand and strengthen local markets.”

Infrastructure development remains a key focus, with RO5.4mn allocated for 2024 projects. A major initiative includes a tender for constructing a 44km road connecting Saih al Khairat and Shisr to improve transportation and market access.

Additionally, an integrated centre for collection, sorting and marketing of agricultural products will be established in Saih al Khairat. “This will streamline the supply chain, enhance crop marketing efficiency and support local farmers,” the ministry official said.

To ensure sustainable growth, a groundwater modelling study for the Najd Basin has been completed, a crucial step in managing long-term water resources.

Further investments in connectivity include construction of two communication towers, one of which has been approved for Saih al Khairat, while the second awaits approvals. A meteorological station is also planned to aid agricultural planning and weather forecasting. The ministry has also allocated 89 agricultural plots for various activities.

