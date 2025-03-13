Muscat: Dr. Saud Hamoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources received in his office on Wednesday Jam Kamal Khan Federal Minister of Commerce of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who is currently visiting the Sultanate of Oman.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed topics related to cooperation in agriculture and explored joint investment opportunities that can contribute to the development of the agricultural sector in both countries.

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources emphasised the importance of this visit in strengthening bilateral cooperation, noting that Pakistan possesses a wide range of agricultural products that can be exported to the Sultanate of Oman.

On his turn, the guest expressed his country's interest in enhancing cooperation with the Sultanate of Oman, stressing the importance of joint efforts to achieve sustainable development and benefit from natural resources.

