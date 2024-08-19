RIYADH — The Public Health Authority (Weqaya) announced on Saturday that no cases of monkeypox (mpox) clade 1, the strain responsible for the recent global public health emergency, have been detected in the Kingdom.



Despite the worldwide surge in mpox cases, which led the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a public health emergency of international concern, Saudi Arabia has remained unaffected.



Weqaya emphasized the strength and effectiveness of the Kingdom's health sector, which is well-prepared to confront various health risks. The Kingdom has implemented comprehensive preventive measures to enhance monitoring, prevent the spread of the virus, and safeguard the population's health.



According to the authority, its preventive strategies include awareness campaigns, epidemiological investigations, and a coordinated response to infectious diseases with significant epidemiological impact. These measures are designed to ensure rapid and effective responses to any potential outbreaks.



Weqaya also urged the public to rely on official sources of information and to avoid spreading information from unreliable sources or believing rumors. The public is advised to practice healthy behaviors and to avoid traveling to countries where mpox outbreaks have been reported.

