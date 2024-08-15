Riyadh: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class real-estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, entered into a strategic partnership with the EFAA Rehabilitation Complex.



The agreement, announced during a ceremony held under the patronage of Governor of the Eastern Region Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, will fund several programs to benefit up to 70 Saudi beneficiaries in the country’s Eastern Region, including the provision of medical services and the roll-out of sports-based rehabilitation.

ROSHN was recognized by the governor of the Eastern Region for its commitment to raising the quality of life for the region’s communities, ROSHN said in a news release.



The agreement will fund two projects. The first, called Rehabilitative Medical Services, will support individuals with disabilities by offering medical services, prosthetic limbs, and orthotics as a means of empowerment, enhancing their quality of life and improving their ability to live independently and perform self-care tasks.



The second project, named Able Sport, will offer sports activities to people with disabilities in a safe and suitably equipped sports environment under the supervision of specialized trainers. These activities will give attendees the opportunity to stay fit and gain confidence.



“We are always looking at how we can raise the quality of life for communities throughout the country as part of our commitment to Saudi Vision 2030, and EFAA’s approach to rehabilitation will be transformational for those individuals and families in need,” said ROSHN Group chief marketing and communications officer Ghada AlRumayan.



“We are grateful to Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Region, for his recognition of our approach to corporate social responsibility in the Eastern Region, and this commendation will serve to strengthen our desire to do even more to raise the quality of life for the region and its people,” AlRumayan said.