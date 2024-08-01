RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has issued a warning against exposure to pesticides, highlighting significant dangers when they are not handled properly.



This warning is part of SFDA's "Summer and Tourism" awareness campaign, launched at the beginning of summer when pesticide use increases due to the presence of insects and rodents.



SFDA emphasized the importance of ensuring that pesticides are registered with the authority before purchasing and using them at home. Consumers should verify that the product's name and registration number are listed in the public health pesticide database.



Additionally, SFDA advised calling the Ministry of Health's emergency number 937 in case of pesticide exposure. It is crucial to follow the instructions on the pesticide label, avoid the area where it is used, and remove any clothing contaminated with pesticide.

