Bahrain Network (BNET) has unveiled a series of initiatives building on its efforts to provide a work environment that supports job welfare, promotes mental health and enables its female workforce to achieve a work-life balance.

Among these initiatives, BNET has included designated internal parking spaces for people of determination and expectant mothers, a drop-off service that ensures added comfort to the employees, in addition to providing a “Pink Room”, which includes exclusive quiet spaces for working mothers located in the company’s headquarters.

The initiatives focus on delivering a comprehensive suite of amenities that female employees need in the workplace to strengthen their physical and mental health.

Inclusive work environment

Ahmed Salman Khalaf, Director of Power & Building Projects at BNET, stated: “We strive to provide a safe and inclusive work environment for all our employees. We are also committed to giving our working mothers the support and appreciation they deserve. We admire their sacrifices and contributions towards the company, while also understanding the challenges they face as they remain dedicated to their responsibilities. We look forward to launching more initiatives conducive to a positive workplace environment for our BNET family.”

These efforts began after a number of internal questionnaires and polls were launched to identify staff members' views and needs. As a result, a number of facilities and services were developed to contribute to enhancing employees – especially women’s – satisfaction rate with the aim of achieving sustainable results and a positive work environment at BNET.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).