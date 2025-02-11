Bahrain - The World Bank and the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) have signed an agreement to collaborate on strengthening the kingdom’s labour market.

Safaa El Kogali, GCC country director for the World Bank, highlighted the significance of the partnership.

“We are excited for this collaboration with Tamkeen,” said Ms El Kogali. “It builds on our previous work with the authorities and further strengthens our long-standing partnership.”

The collaboration focuses on analytical work to inform policies that support inclusive, resilient, and adaptable labour markets in Bahrain. Ms El Kogali emphasised the alignment with the World Bank’s priorities of boosting job creation and employment in the region.

A dedicated team of multi-disciplinary experts from the World Bank will collaborate closely with Tamkeen to strengthen its labour market programmes, enhance its institutional capacity, and improve its Labour Market Information Systems.

The joint effort will include analytical work to form the basis for policy recommendations aimed at improving the structure of the Bahraini labour market for the benefit of Bahraini citizens. The partnership also includes a knowledge exchange component, highlighting Tamkeen’s achievements and impactful work both locally and internationally.

