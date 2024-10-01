Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, announced Monday that over 95.681 million medical services have been provided through the “100 Days of Health” campaign since the launch of its second edition on 31 July.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, explained that the campaign provided over 1.858 million services on Sunday, adding that according to the division of services of various sectors, agencies, and initiatives, the “100 Days of Health” campaign provided 707,644 services through the primary care and family planning sector.

Abdel Ghaffar added that the “100 Days of Health” campaign provided 389,770 services through the therapeutic care sector, in addition to providing 108,448 services under the presidential initiatives for public health. The preventive medicine sector provided 59,393 services, in addition to providing 89,315 services through the hospitals of the Secretariat of Specialized Medical Centers.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health indicated that the campaign provided 43,404 services through the units affiliated with the General Authority for Hospitals and Educational Institutes, while the Mental Health Support Initiative provided 63,550 services, while the hospitals and clinics of the General Authority for Health Insurance provided 239,716 services.

Abdel Ghaffar said that the Ambulance Authority provided 4,926 ambulance services. The specialized medical councils issued 28,247 treatment orders at the state’s expense, in addition to conducting 2,362 operations on waiting lists, while the hospitals of the Therapeutic Institution provided 39,441 services.

He added that the “100 Days of Health” campaign provided health awareness and education services to 82,469 citizens, through community outreach teams spread across public areas, clubs and malls in the governorates, to raise awareness and direct citizens to receive the services provided by the campaign, in addition to holding educational seminars and awareness activities.

