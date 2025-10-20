Arab Finance: Egypt and the World Health Organization (WHO) have signed the country cooperation strategy for 2024–2028, outlining a joint framework to support the development of the health sector, strengthen health systems, and advance progress toward universal health coverage and the sustainable development goals, as per a statement.

The signing was attended by the Minister of Health and Population and Deputy Prime Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, who affirmed that the Egyptian state, under President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, prioritizes the development of a strong and equitable health system that guarantees fair access to medical services for all citizens.

He described the agreement as an extension of longstanding cooperation with the WHO and a step toward translating the priorities of Egypt’s Health Strategy 2025–2030 into practical implementation.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Abdel Ghaffar met with the WHO Representative in Egypt Nima Abid and senior ministry officials to discuss mechanisms for putting the strategy into action.

The cooperation framework aims to enhance national capabilities, upgrade infrastructure, improve service quality, and align with Egypt Vision 2030.

Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the strategy is built around five main pillars: promoting health and well-being across all life stages, strengthening the health system to achieve universal health coverage, expanding quality primary healthcare services, enhancing health security through better prevention, preparedness, and response, and supporting governance, leadership, equity, and digital health innovation.

He added that the strategy was developed after a comprehensive assessment of Egypt’s health needs and consultations between the ministry, WHO technical teams, development partners, and UN agencies.

It supports efforts in digital transformation, innovation, and health workforce development, contributing to improved service quality and long-term sustainability.

