Egypt is aligning its foreign diplomacy with national health priorities as part of a broader strategy to enhance international cooperation in the health sector.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister and Minister of Immigration Badr Abdelatty met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar to discuss how Egypt’s diplomatic missions abroad can help achieve key health development goals.

The meeting, held as part of a series of briefings for newly appointed ambassadors, focused on ways embassies can support the Ministry of Health by attracting foreign investment, fostering international partnerships, and promoting knowledge exchange—particularly in pharmaceutical manufacturing, a sector in which Egypt is emerging as a regional leader.

Abdelatty emphasized the strategic role of diplomacy in positioning Egypt as a hub for the pharmaceutical industry, with enhanced access to African, Central Asian, and select European markets.

Minister Abdel Ghaffar detailed Egypt’s ongoing health reforms, including high-profile initiatives such as the eradication of hepatitis C and malaria—milestones that have garnered global recognition. He also highlighted the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increased public investment aimed at ensuring equitable access to medical services across the country.

A key focus of the discussion was the Universal Health Insurance Project, launched in 2019, which aims to provide comprehensive healthcare coverage to all Egyptians. Abdel Ghaffar called for continued international support, both technical and financial, to help advance the program and reinforce Egypt’s role in global health cooperation.

