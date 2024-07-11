RIYADH — The Public Prosecution has completed its investigation and filed charges against a citizen accused of impersonating a healthcare practitioner.



The investigation revealed that the suspect had falsely posed as a nurse, wearing Ministry of Health uniforms and using a counterfeit identification card to access hospitals. This unauthorized access resulted in breaches of patient privacy.



The Public Prosecution has issued a formal indictment and forwarded the case to the appropriate court for trial. The prosecution aims to secure a conviction and impose a substantial penalty as a deterrent, underscoring its commitment to safeguarding professional integrity and holding accountable those who unlawfully impersonate healthcare professionals.

