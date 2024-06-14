MAKKAH — In its ongoing commitment to ensure the welfare of Hajj pilgrims, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has provided comprehensive health services to over 77,000 pilgrims during the Hajj season of 1445 H. These services were active from the first day of Dhu al-Qi'dah through to the sixth day of Dhu al-Hijjah.



A detailed statistical report released by the MoH highlighted the extensive range of medical support offered. This included services at medical and specialized clinics, and pharmaceutical provisions, as well as support through dialysis centers, intensive care units, and isolation units. The ministry also conducted 16 open heart surgeries, 200 cardiac catheterizations, and 584 dialysis procedures during this period.



Furthermore, a total of 1,745 pilgrims were admitted to hospitals and medical centers to receive the necessary health care. The MoH emphasized the dedication of the Kingdom's health system to maintaining the highest levels of care for pilgrims. This commitment is upheld by a skilled combination of medical and administrative staff and is bolstered by well-equipped health facilities and centers strategically positioned in Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites, ensuring pilgrims' safety and comfort throughout their spiritual journey.

