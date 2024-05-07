Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman called for the need to stop the war and the brutal Israeli violations against the Palestinians.

The Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern about the continued military escalation practiced by the Israeli occupation forces and the war crimes and genocide against unarmed civilians in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Ministry warned of the consequences of the military operations that the Israeli occupation forces intend to carry out to storm the city of Rafah, which portend serious disastrous effects that may lead to expanding the scope of conflict and tension in the region.

The Sultanate of Oman appeals to the international community to intervene immediately to stop the war and the ongoing brutal Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law, and to hold Israel fully responsible for these violations, war crimes, and the policy of starvation and forced displacement, all of which represent crimes against humanity.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).