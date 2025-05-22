Moscow: The State of Qatar and the Russian Federation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on legal cooperation between both countries' Ministries of Justice.

The MoU was signed by Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi and Minister of Justice of the Russian Federation HE Konstantin Chuychenko, on the sidelines of the 13th St Petersburg International Legal Forum, which took place in Russia from May 19 to 21.

On the margin of the signing, HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and HE the Minister of Justice of the Russian Federation discussed bilateral legal cooperation relations in areas of mutual interest and ways to enhance and develop them.

The two sides also explored cooperation opportunities and the initiatives proposed at the 13th St Petersburg International Legal Forum.

A lineup of members of the official delegation accompanying the Minister attended the signing ceremony.

