Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior announced a grace period to facilitate departure of violators of Law No. (21) of 2015 regulating the entry, exit, and residence of expatriates from the State of Qatar.

This applies to those who have violated provisions of the law related to residency or have overstayed their approved period in the country under an entry visa, the Ministry stated in its announcement on social media today, February 8, 2025.

It further added that the grace period begins on Sunday, February 9, 2025 and will continue for three months.

To complete their departure procedure within the specified period, the Ministry stated that violators can proceed to Hamad International Airport or approach the Search and Follow-up Deparment at Salwa Road during official working hours from 1pm to 9pm within the specified period.

