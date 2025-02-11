Doha: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi launched Monday the first encyclopedia of Qatar's civil law, during an official ceremony held at Lusail University in the presence of Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Lusail University HE Dr. Ali bin Fetais Al Marri, an elite of legal and academic figures, along with a number of judges, lawyers, and researchers in the field of law.

HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs praised the role of the encyclopedia in enriching Qatar's legal library and providing a reliable reference for researchers and legal professionals, contributing to enhancing legal knowledge and serving the academic and professional community.

In his remarks marking the occasion, President of the Lusail University Nizam Hindi emphasized that this encyclopedia represents the fruit of intensive efforts to document the provisions and basic principles of civil law, with the aim of providing judges, lawyers, and legal researchers with a comprehensive guide containing a detailed explanation and in-depth analysis of the provisions of civil law.

Prepared by Professor Dr. Hassan Al Barawi, the encyclopedia is in 7 volumes and represents the culmination of 20 years of academic and professional efforts. It documents the basic provisions and principles of Qatar's civil law, to be a central reference for researchers and students of legal studies, as well as a valuable guide for lawyers and judges.

Professor Hassan Al Barawi also provided an overview of the encyclopedia, which was funded by Lusail University and Lusail University Press, indicating that it consists of 7 parts covering various basic legal topics, starting with the introduction to Qatari law, passing through the general theory of obligations in its two parts (sources of obligation and provisions of obligation), reaching civil and commercial contracts such as sale, lease, and contracting, in addition to original property rights and Qatari labour law.

On the sidelines of the launch ceremony, a legal seminar was held in which a group of legal experts participated. It was chaired by Associate Professor at Lusail University Sheikh Dr. Thani bin Ali Al-Thani, and was attended by Professor Yousef Sultan Al Abdullah and Professor Hassan Al Barawi.

The participants discussed the legislative developments and challenges facing civil law in the State of Qatar while shedding light on the various dimensions affecting this field.

